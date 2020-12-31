Isgec Heavy Engineering shares advance 12% on heavy volumes

-
ALSO READ
IFCI hits 52-week high on heavy volumes; stock rallies 73% in six days
India Cements advances 13% on heavy volumes; stock hits 34-month high
Granules India shares gain 5%, hit record high on heavy volumes
Apollo Tyres hits 52-week high on heavy volumes, surges 66% in 3 months
Snowman Logistics soars 13%, nears 52-week high on heavy volumes
-
At 01:23 pm, the stock was trading 10 per cent higher at Rs 337, as compared to 0.06 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Around 655,000 equity shares, representing 0.88 per cent of total equity of the industrial machinery manufacturer, have changed hands on the BSE, so far. On an average 138,000 equity shares were traded daily in past two weeks, data shows.
In the month of December, the stock rallied 34 per cent, against 8 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. On December 17, Isgec Heavy Engineering announced that it has secured a new order valued at Rs 431 crore. The company said the said order is from KPR Sugar & Apparels Limited to set up a 10,000 TCD sulphurless sugar plant, 40 MW CoGeneration plant, 60 TPH incineration boiler and 7.5 MW power plant for zero liquid discharge system for client’s distillery plant on EPC basis.
Earlier, in a separate exchange filing, on December 12, the company announced that it has signed a technology license agreement with BHI FW Corporation of the United States (BHI FW) for combustion system modifications of tangentially fired boilers.
This license agreement will enable Isgec to utilize within India the proven foster wheeler technology for engineering, designing, manufacturing, supplying and erecting tangential low NOx (TLN) equipment in order to modify combustion systems of tangential fired boilers.
The company said there is increased interest for this technology by its clients in order to comply with the latest NOx emission norms as published by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in India.
Isgec manufactures among other process equipment, presses, iron & steel castings, and boiler pressure parts. Isgec’s portfolio includes turnkey projects for setting up air pollution control equipment, boilers, power plants, sugar plants, distilleries, factories, industrial water treatment facilities and material handling facilities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU