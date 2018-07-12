IT, Private Banks, RIL, HUL help Sensex to hit record high

-
ALSO READ
Anti-profiteering drive: HUL to offer govt another tranche of GST benefits
Under the GST's ambit: Hindustan Unilever move might trigger more action
Longevity of Sensex components: Here are oldest members, latest additions
Hindustan Unilever beats estimates; profit up 28% at Rs 13.26 bn in Q3
Sensex gains, Nifty tops 10,600 as energy stocks fuel rally; RIL rises 3.7%
-
Shares of heavyweight companies from the information technology (IT) sector, private banks along with Reliance Industries (RIL) and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) have helped the S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 36,463 on Thursday. The benchmark index surpassed its previous high of 36,2443.98 recorded on January 29, 2018.
Nifty 50 index, which touched high of 11,015.45 in intra-day trade today, is 1.4% away from its all-time high of 111,71.55 recorded in January this year.
Besides Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys from the IT pack, a rally in Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank from private banking space, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) are some of the stocks that helped the S&P BSE Sensex record a new high today.
While Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, TCS and HUL have rallied in the range of 21% to 26%, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Infosys have moved up 11% to 19% from their January 29 levels. RIL and HDFC Bank gained 9% and 8%, respectively, during the period.
However, out of the 31 stocks that comprise the S&P BSE Sensex, over half (19 scrips) were trading well below their January 29 levels.
Vedanta, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR have tanked more than 30%, while Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) down between 23% and 25% on the BSE during this period.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Midcap (at 15,753 levels) and the S&P BSE Smallcap index (at 16,539 levels) are still14% and 18% away from their respective all-time highs. The midcap index hit record high of 18,321 on January 9, 2018, while the small cap index touched an all-time high of 20,183 on January 15, 2018 in intra-day trade on the BSE.
|Price on BSE in Rs
|CO_NAME
|29/01/2018
|LTP
|% chg
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|1113.5
|1398.2
|25.6
|Hind. Unilever
|1397.3
|1728.0
|23.7
|TCS
|1597.6
|1970.5
|23.3
|M & M
|763.8
|925.9
|21.2
|Asian Paints
|1154.5
|1374.7
|19.1
|Infosys
|1181.5
|1319.5
|11.7
|IndusInd Bank
|1740.8
|1933.6
|11.1
|Reliance Inds.
|963.8
|1053.0
|9.2
|HDFC Bank
|1999.6
|2161.2
|8.1
|Yes Bank
|357.6
|377.2
|5.5
|ITC
|275.7
|276.4
|0.3
|H D F C
|1953.3
|1945.0
|-0.4
|Maruti Suzuki
|9634.5
|9498.9
|-1.4
|Hero Motocorp
|3640.0
|3555.7
|-2.3
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|587.1
|565.0
|-3.8
|Bajaj Auto
|3362.1
|3174.2
|-5.6
|Power Grid Corpn
|194.2
|182.8
|-5.9
|NTPC
|171.0
|153.6
|-10.2
|Larsen & Toubro
|1428.3
|1278.1
|-10.5
|Axis Bank
|605.4
|540.6
|-10.7
|Coal India
|300.6
|267.1
|-11.1
|Wipro
|312.0
|272.3
|-12.7
|Adani Ports
|436.6
|372.6
|-14.7
|St Bk of India
|311.1
|262.6
|-15.6
|Bharti Airtel
|440.6
|363.4
|-17.5
|O N G C
|205.0
|158.1
|-22.9
|ICICI Bank
|357.3
|272.0
|-23.9
|Tata Steel
|745.8
|558.6
|-25.1
|Tata Motors-DVR
|226.1
|155.1
|-31.4
|Tata Motors
|399.3
|268.9
|-32.7
|Vedanta
|345.8
|218.4
|-36.9
|LTP : Last traded price at 09:28 am
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU