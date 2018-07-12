IT, Private Banks, RIL, HUL help Sensex to hit record high

Shares of heavyweight companies from the information technology (IT) sector, private banks along with Reliance Industries (RIL) and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) have helped the S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 36,463 on Thursday. The benchmark index surpassed its previous high of 36,2443.98 recorded on January 29, 2018.

Nifty 50 index, which touched high of 11,015.45 in intra-day trade today, is 1.4% away from its all-time high of 111,71.55 recorded in January this year.

Besides Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys from the IT pack, a rally in Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank from private banking space, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) are some of the stocks that helped the S&P BSE Sensex record a new high today.

While Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, TCS and HUL have rallied in the range of 21% to 26%, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Infosys have moved up 11% to 19% from their January 29 levels. RIL and HDFC Bank gained 9% and 8%, respectively, during the period.

However, out of the 31 stocks that comprise the S&P BSE Sensex, over half (19 scrips) were trading well below their January 29 levels.

Vedanta, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR have tanked more than 30%, while Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) down between 23% and 25% on the BSE during this period.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Midcap (at 15,753 levels) and the S&P BSE Smallcap index (at 16,539 levels) are still14% and 18% away from their respective all-time highs. The midcap index hit record high of 18,321 on January 9, 2018, while the small cap index touched an all-time high of 20,183 on January 15, 2018 in intra-day trade on the BSE.

