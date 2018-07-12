JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex hits record high, Nifty crosses 11,000 mark
Business Standard

IT, Private Banks, RIL, HUL help Sensex to hit record high

Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, TCS and HUL rallied in the range of 21% to 26%, while Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Infosys up 11% to 19% from their January 29 levels.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock

Shares of heavyweight companies from the information technology (IT) sector, private banks along with Reliance Industries (RIL) and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) have helped the S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 36,463 on Thursday. The benchmark index surpassed its previous high of 36,2443.98 recorded on January 29, 2018.

Nifty 50 index, which touched high of 11,015.45 in intra-day trade today, is 1.4% away from its all-time high of 111,71.55 recorded in January this year.

Besides Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys from the IT pack, a rally in Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank from private banking space, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) are some of the stocks that helped the S&P BSE Sensex record a new high today.

While Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, TCS and HUL have rallied in the range of 21% to 26%, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Infosys have moved up 11% to 19% from their January 29 levels. RIL and HDFC Bank gained 9% and 8%, respectively, during the period.

However, out of the 31 stocks that comprise the S&P BSE Sensex, over half (19 scrips) were trading well below their January 29 levels.

Vedanta, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR have tanked more than 30%, while Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) down between 23% and 25% on the BSE during this period.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Midcap (at 15,753 levels) and the S&P BSE Smallcap index (at 16,539 levels) are still14% and 18% away from their respective all-time highs. The midcap index hit record high of 18,321 on January 9, 2018, while the small cap index touched an all-time high of 20,183 on January 15, 2018 in intra-day trade on the BSE.

Price on BSE in Rs
CO_NAME 29/01/2018 LTP % chg
Kotak Mah. Bank 1113.5 1398.2 25.6
Hind. Unilever 1397.3 1728.0 23.7
TCS 1597.6 1970.5 23.3
M & M 763.8 925.9 21.2
Asian Paints 1154.5 1374.7 19.1
Infosys 1181.5 1319.5 11.7
IndusInd Bank 1740.8 1933.6 11.1
Reliance Inds. 963.8 1053.0 9.2
HDFC Bank 1999.6 2161.2 8.1
Yes Bank 357.6 377.2 5.5
ITC 275.7 276.4 0.3
H D F C 1953.3 1945.0 -0.4
Maruti Suzuki 9634.5 9498.9 -1.4
Hero Motocorp 3640.0 3555.7 -2.3
Sun Pharma.Inds. 587.1 565.0 -3.8
Bajaj Auto 3362.1 3174.2 -5.6
Power Grid Corpn 194.2 182.8 -5.9
NTPC 171.0 153.6 -10.2
Larsen & Toubro 1428.3 1278.1 -10.5
Axis Bank 605.4 540.6 -10.7
Coal India 300.6 267.1 -11.1
Wipro 312.0 272.3 -12.7
Adani Ports 436.6 372.6 -14.7
St Bk of India 311.1 262.6 -15.6
Bharti Airtel 440.6 363.4 -17.5
O N G C 205.0 158.1 -22.9
ICICI Bank 357.3 272.0 -23.9
Tata Steel 745.8 558.6 -25.1
Tata Motors-DVR 226.1 155.1 -31.4
Tata Motors 399.3 268.9 -32.7
Vedanta 345.8 218.4 -36.9
LTP : Last traded price at 09:28 am

First Published: Thu, July 12 2018. 09:35 IST

