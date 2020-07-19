It's a great market for stock pickers and one is spoilt for choice: Khemani

Vikas Khemani, founder, Carnelian Asset Management, tells Vishal Chhabria that while earnings are compromised for 2020-21, the interest rate drop compensates for it. Earnings growth will eventually come back, and when it does, the markets will do well.

Among sectors, he prefers IT, pharma, industrials, non-discretionary consumption and financials. Edited excerpts: The markets have run up sharply and the leading indices are 10-12 per cent from all-time highs, but earnings visibility hasn't improved commensurately. Are the markets in a bubble zone? The market’s recovery from ...