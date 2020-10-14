IT stks factor in most positives; pay hike, promotion surprising: Analysts

-
ALSO READ
IT shares gain ahead of Q1 earnings; TCS hits all-time high, Infosys up 4%
At home in a coronavirus world: IT companies manage change and disruption
Indian IT firms set to defer annual wage hike plans, but say 'no layoffs'
Decriminalisation in Companies Act a move in the right direction? Explained
All you need to know about the Companies (Amendment) Bill 2020
-
The announcement of a salary hike and promotions across the-board by Infosys on Wednesday and earlier by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have come in as a surprise for analysts. While announcing its financial performance for the September 2020 quarter of the current fiscal (Q2FY21), Infosys said it will roll out salary increases and promotions across all levels, effective January 1. The company also said it will give 100 per cent variable pay along with a special incentive for Q2.
“This is the start of a new era for information technology (IT) companies. Things are definitely going right for them for now. Covid-19 pandemic has boosted their digital business segment and this is likely to remain the case going ahead as well. The optimism is reflected in Infosys upping the revenue guidance for financial year 2020-21 (FY21) to 2-3 per cent from the earlier 0-2 per cent,” said A K Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.
ALSO READ: Infosys Q2 consolidated net up 20.5% YoY at Rs 4,845 cr; ups FY21 guidance
And the numbers do support this view, At Infosys, for instance, digital revenues as percentage of total revenues jumped to 47.3 per cent in Q2FY21 versus 38.3 per cent YoY and 44.5 per cent QoQ. For Infosys, the digital services comprise of service and solution offerings that help their clients leverage AI-based analytics and big data, engineer digital products and Internet of Things (IoT), modernize legacy technology systems, migrate to cloud applications and implement advanced cyber security systems.
“The IT companies have relatively done better than the other sectors during the Covi-19 pandemic and hence a salary hike / promotion is justified. Though it comes as a surprise, it will go a long way in boosting employee morale,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and chief investment officer at Equinomics Research.
Barely a few days ago, TCS had made a similar announcement while announcing its Q2FY21 numbers, where it unveiled plans of hiking salary of its employees effective October 1. With the pandemic-induced changes to consumer lifestyle and preferences, analysts say though the technology sector will witness continued growth in the near-term due to strong demand for Cloud / digital services, most frontline IT stocks, however, price in most positives at the current levels.
ALSO READ: No change in TCS campus hiring plan despite all-time low attrition
“For the short-term, most positives are priced in. That apart, the buyback plans of TCS and Wipro will keep a lid on their respective stock prices. That said, they do appear as good investment options from a long-term perspective,” Prabhakar says.
Those at ICICI Securities, too, are concerned about the near-term prospects and suggest the euphoria around cloud and digital business segments needs a reality check. That said, for bottom-up investors, the sector does present interesting opportunities of growth / profitability improvement led by micro factors.
“‘Cloudification’ and ‘Digitalisation’ had almost become synonymous with Covid-19. Expectations of a material and permanent increase in growth / profitability of the industry factor-in aggressive assumptions around incremental monetisability of these technologies. Hype aside, our analysis suggests Covid-19 can at best drive around 150 basis point (bps) growth acceleration over FY22-FY23,” wrote Sudheer Guntupalli and Hardik Sangani of ICICI Securities in an October 6 co-authored note.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU