ITC, HDFC, Airtel, Avenue Supermarts: Trading strategies for stocks in news

ITC Ltd (ITC): The counter is well placed with a breakout of 'Double Bottom' as per the daily chart. It did see sell-off at 50-days moving average (DMA), but soon conquered the selling pressure. Now, with stability returning since the past few sessions, the stock is moving towards the next resistance of 100-DMA placed at Rs 196 levels.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has crossed the zero line upward, which suggests positive momentum with an upward bias. The support remains at Rs 180 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd ...