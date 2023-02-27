JUST IN
Nifty Midcap index dips below 200-DMA; remain on sidelines, analysts advise
Bajaj Auto slips over 4% on concerns of weak export sales
Uflex down 25% in 1 wk on tax raid report, hits lowest level since May 2021
LIC extends losing streak to 7th straight session, hits record low
Retail investors are nervous; expect time-wise correction: Prakarsh Gagdani
Analysts pick road-construction stocks on strong order book, NHAI pipeline
Paytm advances 5% on report that Sunil Mittal is eyeing stake in company
MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 350 pts; broader indices trail, SpiceJet rises 4%
Stocks to watch: SpiceJet, IOC, Granules India, Phoenix Mills, ABB India
Roll of dice for agrochem companies with El Nino dampener on monsoon
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Nifty Midcap index dips below 200-DMA; remain on sidelines, analysts advise
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

ITC's climb to all-time high shows Indian investors searching for stability

ITC's climb has accelerated this month, as Hindenburg Research's allegations against the Adani Group has made Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone the index's worst performers

Topics
ITC | Markets | Hindenburg Report

Abhishek Vishnoi | Bloomberg 

ITC
Photo: Shutterstock

Shares of Indian conglomerate ITC Ltd. have climbed to a record high, demonstrating investors may be starting to focus on stability in a market churning with concerns over corporate governance.

It’s the best-performing stock in the NSE Nifty 50 Index with a 15% gain this year, pushing its market value to nearly $57 billion. Its climb has accelerated this month, as US short seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations against the Adani Group has made Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. the index’s worst performers.

“ITC’s stable cash flow and dividends have won hearts of investors in this volatile environment amid Adani's troubles and inflation,” said Sameer Kalra, founder of Target Investing in Mumbai. “The company is also expected to unlock value its non-cigarette businesses.”

ITC

ITC — whose operations range from tobacco to food and hotels — has one of the highest dividend yields and returns-on-equity among Nifty members. It also ranks top in a Bloomberg Economics analysis of governance, liquidity and leverage at Indian conglomerates. Tech Mahindra Ltd., a software services provider with similar characteristics to ITC, is the Nifty’s second-best gainer year to date.

India investors are increasingly drawn to stable returns. Dividend yield has been the top-performing strategy for a long-short portfolio of the nation’s blue chips this year, while price-target changes and earnings revisions rank top over 10 years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Amid this search for stability, ITC’s gains have been pronounced, driving the stock up more than 75% in the past year. The surge in investor attention marks a big change with a couple years ago, when social-media memes lampooned the company’s stock as boring after years of stagnation and scrutiny of global tobacco businesses.

ITC has gotten a further boost from stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings due to better performance in its cigarette business and a recovery in its hotels segment.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ITC

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 12:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.