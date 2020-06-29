ITC, Sun TV, Coal India: Here's how to trade result-driven stocks

A host of companies announced their financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 after market hours on Friday and during the weekend. ITC, for instance, reported a 9.28 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,926.46 crore while NTPC's net profit declined over 70 per cent to Rs 1,523.77 crore.

The country’s largest power generating company, state owned NTPC Limited registered a 14.15 per cent increase in profit before tax (PBT) for FY20. The company’s PBT stood at Rs 14,465.92 crore in FY20 against Rs 12,672.52 crore in ...