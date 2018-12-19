J Kumar Infra zooms 30% in two days on receiving Rs 13 bn order from NHAI

-
“We are in receipt of Letter of Acceptance from NHAI in the name of J Kumar-J M Mhatre (JV), in which J Kumar is the leading partner for the construction of Dwarka Expressway from Shiv Murti Intersection at 20km of NH-8 till Rail Under Bridge (RUB) near Dwarka Sector-21 from 0.800km to 5.300km Package-1 in Delhi via the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode,” the company said in a press note to the exchanges on Tuesday after market hours.
The stock has recovered 35% from its 52-week low level of Rs 113 touched on Tuesday in intra-day trade. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 375 on February 14 this year.
At 09:25 am, J Kumar Infra was trading 6% higher at Rs 145 on BSE, as compared to a 0.33% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than three-fold with a combined 745,361 equity shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
