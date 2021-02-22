Jagran Prakashan surges 18% as firm plans to consider buyback on March 2

-
ALSO READ
NIIT gains 7% as board set to consider share buyback on December 24
GAIL gains 4%, hits 52-week high as board set to mull buyback on Jan 15
Stocks to watch: Airtel, Future Retail, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Jubilant Food
KIOCL freezes at 10% upper circuit as Board to mull share buyback
Budget-related stocks to watch: PSUs, infra, financials, healthcare
-
Shares of Jagran Prakashan surged 18 per cent to Rs 57.65 in intra-day trade on Monday after the company on Saturday informed exchanges that its board would mull buyback plan during its next Board meeting.
"The meeting of Board of Directors of Jagran Prakashan Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 02, 2021, inter-alia, to consider the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, as well as matters related/ incidental thereto," the company said in an exchange filing. READ HERE
The company also announced the closure of trading window from Saturday, February 20, 2021, till the conclusion of 48 hours from the conclusion of the Board meeting to be held on Tuesday, March 02, 2021.
At 11.10 am, the shares of the firm witnessed some profit booking but were still trading 11.67 per cent higher at Rs 54.65 as against a 0.93 per cent decline in the BSE barometer Sensex. This is the second consecutive day of rise for the stock of Jagran Prakashan. In the two days, the stock has added nearly 24 per cent.
The company is a media and communications company with interests in print, digital, radio, out-of-home (OOH) and activation.
The firm, earlier this month, reported a net profit of Rs 82.64 crore in Q3FY21, up by 6.9 per cent from Rs 77.30 crore posted in the same period last year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU