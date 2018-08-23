JB Chemicals surges 12% as board mulls share buyback proposal

-
ALSO READ
TCS hits new high as board approves share buyback at Rs 2100 per share
ICRA gains 6% as board mulls share buyback proposal
TCS gains 3% as board mulls share buyback proposal
Navneet Education gains 8% as board mulls share buyback proposal
Jagran Prakashan rebounds from 52-week low on share buyback plan
-
“The meeting of the board of directors of the Company is scheduled on August 31, 2018 at which the board will consider the proposal for Buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares by the Company and other matters incidental thereto,” JB Chemicals said in a statement.
The primary objective of a share buyback programme is to arrest the fall in the value of a stock by reducing the supply of the stock, which essentially pushes up the share price through a better P/E multiple. The other objective is to improve earnings per share (since the same dividend amount is now distributed among fewer shares).
Thus far in the calendar year 2018, JB Chemicals had underperformed the market by falling 9% as compared to 12% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Tuesday.
At 03:18 PM; the stock was trading 8% higher at Rs 328 on the BSE, as compared to 0.19% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than 10-fold with a combined 1.23 million equity shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU