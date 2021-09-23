JBF Ind hits 5% upper circuit for 2nd straight day on RIL takeover buzz

Shares of were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit for the second straight day at Rs 26.30 on the BSE in Thursday's session on reports that (RIL) looks set to take over the company with CFM Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC).

The stock of the polyester manufacturer has gained 15 per cent in the past three days. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 50.20 on July 6, 2021.

Currently, is trading under the T group on the BSE. In the T2T segment, each trade has to result in delivery and no intra-day netting of positions is allowed. Till 02:06 pm, a combined 389,870 shares had changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 601,627 shares on the NSE and BSE.

Meanwhile, the stock of RIL hit a new high of Rs 2,496.95, up 3 per cent, surpassing its previous high of Rs 2,479.85 touched on September 6, 2021.

On clarification, RIL in an exchange filing said that there are no negotiations that are taking place for Reliance to takeover or its assets. “The company evaluates opportunities that come its way on an ongoing basis. There is no information which has not been announced to the stock exchanges,” the company said.

Meanwhile, JBF Industries said the company informed exchanges about the notice received from CFM Asset Reconstruction Pvt Ltd. under section 13(2) of the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 ("Sarfaesi") and Rules framed thereunder. The company has not received any communication from lWs. Ltd about the takeover as mentioned in today's Financial Express, JBF Industries added on clarification of report.