Jet Airways extends gain after CoC nod for revival plan; up 47% in 8 days

-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways hits 5% upper circuit for 5th straight day; up 27% in one week
Jet Airways' CoC approves resolution plan of Kalrock-Murari Jalan
CoC approves Kalrock Capital-Murari Jalan's plan to revive Jet Airways
Jet revival: Businessman Murari Lal Jalan's journey from paper to planes
Light at the end of the tunnel: Jet Airways staff after nod to revival plan
-
The stock was trading higher for the eight straight day and has rallied 47 per cent as compared to 2 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex during this period. Till 11:19 am, a combined around 24,000 shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 2.28 million shares on the BSE and NSE.
The Kalrock Capital-Murari Lal Jalan consortium has proposed to re-launch Jet Airways as a full-service carrier, with an initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore. It has initiated discussions with lessors and international airlines for contracts and partnerships. READ ABOUT IT HERE
“The e-voting concluded today, i.e October 17,2020 and the resolution plan submitted by Murari Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch has been duly approved by the CoC under section 30 (4) of the code as the successful resolution plan”, the resolution professional said in an exchange notification.
The resolution professional of Jet Airways will now have to get the plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Upon receiving the NCLT approval, they would need to apply to civil aviation ministry and corporate affairs ministry for their approvals, respectively.
According to a Business Standard report, claims made by financial creditors, operational creditors, and employees have ballooned to over Rs 40,000 crore, out of which claims to the tune of Rs 15,525 crore has been admitted by the resolution professional. Financial creditors such as State Bank of India, Yes Bank, and others have claimed Rs 11,344 crore but only Rs 7,459. 80 crore has been admitted. It is expected that lenders will take a fairly large haircut on their exposure. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU