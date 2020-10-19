Jet Airways extends gain after CoC nod for revival plan; up 47% in 8 days

Shares of Jet Airways (India) hit the upper circuit of 5 per cent at Rs 42.15 on the BSE on Monday, after the committee of creditors (CoC) of the company approved the resolution plan of consortium of Kalrock Capital–Murari Lal Jalan.

The stock was trading higher for the eight straight day and has rallied 47 per cent as compared to 2 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex during this period. Till 11:19 am, a combined around 24,000 shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 2.28 million shares on the BSE and NSE.

The Kalrock Capital-Murari Lal Jalan consortium has proposed to re-launch Jet Airways as a full-service carrier, with an initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore. It has initiated discussions with lessors and international airlines for contracts and partnerships.



“The e-voting concluded today, i.e October 17,2020 and the resolution plan submitted by Murari Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch has been duly approved by the CoC under section 30 (4) of the code as the successful resolution plan”, the resolution professional said in an exchange notification.

The resolution professional of Jet Airways will now have to get the plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Upon receiving the NCLT approval, they would need to apply to civil aviation ministry and corporate affairs ministry for their approvals, respectively.