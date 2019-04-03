Jet Airways, HEG, Biocon and Emami among top stocks to track today

At 08:41 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 12 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 11,799, indicating a flat to a positive start for the domestic stocks.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Marico: The company expects improved operating margin in Q4.

Jet Airways: The cash-strapped airline has asked its Boeing 737 pilots to leave without pay. Its operating fleet is down to 30-35 from more than 100 since last October, resulting in massive flight cancellations and standby duties for its pilots.

HEG: The company will increase stake in Bhilwara Energy from 29.48 per cent to 49 per cent.

Biocon: As per news reports, the company will sell and transfer drug substance business to its wholly owned biologics unit for Rs 33.3 crores.

IndiGo: A Pune-Nagpur flight of IndiGo--an Airbus A320 Neo was grounded soon after takeoff Tuesday due to "excessive engine vibrations"--sixth such incident in the past two weeks alone, news reports said.

Mindtree: According to reports, L&T has made a cash offer of Rs 980 per share to acquire 5.13 crore shares representing 31 per cent of the voting share capital from its shareholders. Besides, Mindtree appointed Khaitan and Co as legal counsel and ICICI Securities as the financial advisor to provide assistance on L&T's open offer.

Infosys: Subsidiary gets an order from Kuwait’s Ahli United Bank for automation services.

Karnataka Bank: Karnataka Bank join hands with Bharti Axa Life Insurance company for life insurance business.

Forbes & Company: Company handed over 50 per cent of the business undertaking in project Vicinia to Paikar Real Estates Private Limited towards completion of the transaction.

Emami: The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea by Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) seeking a restraint on an advertisement by Emami Ltd which the former claimed to have been damaging its Fair and Lovely brand of fairness cream besides infringement of the trademark, disparagement and unfair trade practices.

Tata Steel: S&P Global Ratings revises outlook on Tata Steel to positive from stable.





Kamdhenu: The company has installed all requisite machinery for an increase of the capacity of our own steel plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan from 72,000 MT to 1,56,000 MT per annum.

Mahindra Lifespace: Mahindra group's realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers said Tuesday its chief financial officer (CFO) Jayant Manmadkar has resigned from the company.