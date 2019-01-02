Jet Airways slips 4% after it defaults on debt payments to banks

Shares of cash-strapped airline Jet Airways fell as much as 3.57 per cent to Rs 271 apiece in the intra-day deals on Wednesday after the company defaulted on the debt payments to

In a filing, Jet Airways said, "the payment of interest and principal installment due to the consortium of Indian (led by State Bank of India) on 31st December 2018 has been delayed due to temporary cashflow mismatch and the company has engaged with them in relation to the same."

The 25-year-old airline is facing financial difficulties and owes money to pilots, lessors and vendors. Intense pricing competition, a weak rupee and rising fuel costs weighed on Indian in 2018.

Jet and its second-largest shareholder are in talks with bankers on a rescue deal that may involve the Abu Dhabi-based airline increasing its stake from 24 per cent.

At 12:26 am, shares of the company were trading at Rs 274 apiece on BSE, down over two and a half per cent.