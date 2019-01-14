Jet Airways soars 24% in two days in weak market

-
ALSO READ
Lessors meet top executives of debt-laden Jet Airways, ask for payment plan
Lenders want Goyal to quit Jet's board; SBI gets ready to pick up stake
Jet Airways board likely to consider multiple fundraising options today
Jet Airways promoters close to deal with SBI-led consortium of lenders
Jet Airways climbs 9% on reports Naresh Goyal will sell controlling stake
-
“The bankers met top executives of Jet Airways on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, to discuss the financial state of the airline and how loans of over Rs 8,000 crore could be recast, it is learnt that SBI could possibly consider converting its debt to equity in the Goyal-led company,” the Business Standard report suggested.
Also, lenders are clear that Naresh Goyal must step down from the Jet board, though there could be an arrangement by which he may continue his association with the airline in a non-executive capacity, added the report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
At 03:13 pm; Jet Airways (India) was trading 16 per cent higher at Rs 295 on the NSE. The trading volumes on the counter soared more than four-fold with a combined 35.53 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU