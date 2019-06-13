Jet Airways tanks 15% after BSE, NSE switch to trade-to-trade segment deal

Shares of (India) slipped 15 per cent to Rs 93 apiece during the morning deals on Thursday to hit a fresh lifetime low on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE). The fall comes on the back of the exchanges' decision to switch deals on the stock to ‘trade-to-trade’ segment with effect from June 28, 2019 till further notice. Under this category, delivery of shares is compulsory.

Trading of the stock in the futures and options (F&O) segment of the exchanges will be also removed.

"In compliance with the provisions of market regulator, Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the airline's stock has been excluded from the Futures and Options segment... and no contracts shall be available for trading in the above mentioned security with effect from June 28, 2019," a statement from both the exchanges read.

It added that the scrip of the company shall be shifted from rolling segment to trade-for-trade segment, wherein the settlement in the security will take place on gross basis with 100 per cent upfront margin and 5 per cent price band.

The exchanges reasoned that the company has failed to provide any prompt or satisfactory response to the clarifications that they have sought from the company with respect to various rumours floating in the market.

Furthermore, the debt-laden airline has also stated that it was not in a position to consider and approve the audited financial result for the year ended 31 March 2019.

"Considering the aforementioned reasons and the observations made by auditor of the company, there are concerns with regard to continuity of flow of information about the company which is very vital for the appropriate price discovery in the scrip. Hence trading in the scrip may not reflect the actual status of the company," the statement said.

Thus far in the current calendar year 2019, the stock has tanked 67 per cent, as compared to a 10 per cent rise in the S&P BSE From the 52-week high level of Rs 401 on June 13, 2018, it has plunged 77 per cent as per data provided by the BSE. The counter has seen huge volumes with a combined 7.14 million shares, representing 6 per cent of total equity, changing hands on the NSE and BSE till 09:54 am.