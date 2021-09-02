Jeweller Joyalukkas said to plan $400 million IPO next year: Report

-
ALSO READ
IPO conundrum: Massive subscription, weak returns; what's behind the trend?
Robinhood seeks $35-billion valuation in mega initial public offering
Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan initial public offering subscribed 44 times
Suryoday Small Finance Bank initial public offering fully subscribed
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem files Rs 450-cr initial public offering papers
-
Gold jeweller Joyalukkas India Ltd. is considering an initial public offering in India that could raise about $400 million in the first quarter of next year, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The Kerala-based company has picked Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., Jefferies Group LLC, Credit Suisse Group AG and IIFL Securities Ltd. to arrange the potential share sale, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Joyalukkas is seeking a valuation of $4.8 billion in the IPO, the person said.
Joyalukkas may file a draft prospectus by end of November or early December, according to the person. The company has 130 jewellery showrooms in 11 countries, according to its website.
“We are exploring various opportunities for raising funds,” CEO Baby George said by phone. “We have not finalised anything.” Representatives for Edelweiss, IIFL and Jefferies didn’t immediately respond to emails, Credit Suisse declined to comment.
In 2018, the jewellery group had put its plans for an public listing on hold as the industry faced tighter access to credit and more stringent auditing after an alleged $2 billion fraud by jewelers Nirav Modi. That scenario has now changed with a booming stock market and a spate of successful IPOs, including that of peer Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. in March.
Indians look at gold as an investment rather than merely jewellery and hold the largest hoard of the precious metal in the world. Joyalukkas plays in a market dominated by small jewellery sellers and chains like Tata Group’s Tanishq and Warburg Pincus LLC-backed Kalyan.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU