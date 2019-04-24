Jhunjhunwala increases stake in DHFL, is cautious on auto holding

Ace investor Rakesh has made some changes to his stock portfolio during the March quarter, increasing his stake in the troubled Dewan Housing (DHFL) and shuffling his stock positions in line with his sectoral views.

Jhunjhunwala's stake in rose by 73 basis points (bps) to stand at 3.19 per cent at the end of the March quarter. The stock has been under heavy selling pressure following allegations of corporate governance lapses and concerns about the housing finance company's liquidity.

The stock had corrected by as much as 40 per cent during the quarter. According to market sources, probably hiked stake in the company in order to lower his average buying price. In the previous quarter, he had pared his position in the stock.

The other company where has cut his position is His stake has come down by 140 bps to 6.48 per cent.

The cut in stake in the auto ancillary has come at a time when auto sector is expected to go through a bout of slowdown amid sluggish demand. The liquidity squeeze faced by non-banking financial companies has also led to fear of lower disbursements.

“High channel inventory is forcing auto companies to resort to production cuts. Tight liquidity conditions and weak sentiment are also weighing on demand,” Edelweiss analysts said in a note.

Other stocks where Jhunjhunwala has reduced his stake include Jubilant Lifesciences (25 bps), Titan (4 bps), Agro Tech Foods (10 bps), Federal Bank (13 bps) and TV18 Broadcast (93 bps).

While auto may not appeal to the celebrated investor right now, pharma seems to be on his radar. His stake in the drugmaker has gone up by 16 bps to 1.9 per cent in March quarter.

"Pharma is one sector where demand cannot go down. Most of the medicines used in the US are made by Indian players. It is a sunrise industry, and it cannot become a sunset industry," Jhunjhunwala had said recently, at the launch of

Jhunjhunwala has also bought into luggage maker VIP Industries, raising his stake by 130 bps to five per cent. Luggage is another industry analysts expect to do well, as they see consumers shifting to organised players and also move towards premium luggage products.

Firstsource Solutions is the other stock in which Jhunjhunwala upped his stake (36 bps).

At the end of March quarter, Jhunjhunwala held positions in 29 companies. Some of these include Rallis India (9.2 per cent stake), Escorts (8.16 per cent), NCC (10.7 per cent), Spice Jet (1.25 per cent) and Crisil (5.49 per cent).

The data analysis took into account companies in which Jhunjhunwala's name was disclosed as an investor with more than one per cent shareholding.