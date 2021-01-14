JK Tyre gains 5% on strong Q3 performance by subsidiary Cavendish

-
ALSO READ
JK Tyre gains 9% on strong operational performance in September quarter
Tyre stocks on a roll. JK Tyre soars 27% in 2 days, Ceat hits 52-week high
Cement shares extend gain on strong outlook; JK Cement surges 9%
Agri-related stks in focus; FACT, Madras Fertilizers hit 20% upper circuit
Tyre stocks in focus; Balkrishna Ind rallies 9%, hits fresh record high
-
Shares of JK Tyre & Industries were up 5 per cent at Rs 87.25 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday after the company said its subsidiary Cavendish has reported an over two-fold jump in its operating profit during the October-December 2020 quarter (Q3FY21). The stock of the tyre manufacturer was trading close to its 52-week high level of Rs 87.70 touched on January 17, 2020.
Cavendish Industries, a subsidiary of JK Tyre & Industries, reported a record performance for Q3 as Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) jumped 128 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 157 crore. Sales were up 30 per cent YoY at Rs 788 crore over the previous year quarter.
The management said increased volumes in truck tyres, both radial and bias, LCV and agricultural tyres have contributed to higher sales. Cavendish, during the quarter, operated all its 3 plants at 95 per cent capacity utilization and also achieved best-ever operating efficiencies on several parameters, it said.
"The demand recovery in the market is quite robust across segments. The larger commercial tyres are also moving well with replacement demand clocking 30 per cent growth and OEMs offtake slowly coming back. Cavendish looks forward to sustained improvement in sales and profitability in the coming period," said Dr Raghupati Singhania, chairman of the company.
Meanwhile, JK Tyre & Industries informed the stock exchanges that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on January 21, 2021 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU