Sebi looks to beef up governance, proposes stiff action for non-compliance
Business Standard

Jobs in small towns, gender diversity to earn India Inc better ESG ratings

Market regulator Sebi proposes new rating parameters better suited to domestic context

Topics
Employment | ESG

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

Sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed to overhaul the framework for ESG ratings by introducing parameters relevant to the Indian context, such as job creation in smaller cities and gender diversity.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 16:59 IST

