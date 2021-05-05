JSW Energy gains 9% as Moody's, Fitch assign credit ratings to arm notes

Shares of hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 120.35, up 9 per cent on the BSE, in the intra-day trade on Wednesday on the back of a two-fold jump in trading volumes after global rating agencies Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings assigned long-term ratings to the JSW Energy's wholly-owned subsidiary, JSW Hydro Energy Limited with stable outlook. The rating has been assigned to JSW Hydro Energy Limited's proposed US-dollar senior secured notes due 2031.

The stock of the electric utilities company surpassed its previous high of Rs 116 touched on May 4. Menawhile it had hit an all-time high of Rs 136 on September 6, 2010. At 02:11 pm, shares were trading 7 per cent higher at Rs 117.95 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.47 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined around 22 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.

"The proposed notes will be issued directly by JSW Hydro to primarily repay its existing indebtedness on its two operational hydro projects; the 1000MW Karcham Wangtoo (KW) on the Satluj River and 300MW Baspa II (B2) hydro power plants on the Baspa river, both located in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt by Fitch of final documents conforming to information already received," Fitch Ratings said in its rating action commentary.