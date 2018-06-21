Jubilant FoodWorks, Emami turn ex-bonus in ratio of 1:1

-
The board of directors of Jubilant FoodWorks and Emami at their respective board meetings, have announced issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 equity share for every 1 equity share held as on the record date.
Emami has fixed Friday, June 22, 2018, while Jubilant FoodWorks fixed Saturday, June 23, 2018 as the record date, for the purpose of determining the list of equity shareholders of the company, who will be entitled for issue and allotment of bonus equity shares.
At 02:36 pm; Emami was trading 1% lower at Rs 529, after hitting a low of Rs 518 on the BSE in intra-day trade. Jubilant FoodWorks was trading 0.4% lower at Rs 1,357, falling 2% from its early morning high of Rs 1,384 on the BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.25% at 35,548.
Post bonus announcements, shares of Emami have underperformed the market by falling 5% against 1% rise in the benchmark index. Jubilant FoodWorks however, outperformed the Sensex by gaining 4%.
