Just Dial shares surge 10% on advertisement agreement for IPL

Shares of Just Dial, on Monday, were locked in 10 per cent upper circuit at Rs 963.60 on the BSE after the company said it has entered into an advertising agreement for IPL. The stock of India’s leading local search engine company was trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 1,063, hit on March 3.
In the past month, Just Dial's stock outperformed the market by surging 50 per cent, as compared to 1.6 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. Till 02:23 pm, a combined 3.5 million equity shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.
“The company has signed an advertising agreement with broadcaster Star India Private Limited "Star" for advertising as ‘Co-Presenting Sponsor’ in Indian Premier League - 14 (IPL 2021), to be held in April-May 2021,” Just Dial said in a exchange filing.
Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android & iOS), over the telephone (Voice, pan India number 88888-88888) and text (SMS).
On February 24, Just Dial had launched its B2B portal, Jd Mart, across various platforms for users. B2B buyers can discover quality vendors offering a wide selection of products to choose from, spread across various categories to suit all their B2B needs.
