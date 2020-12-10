Kalpataru Power dips 15% in 2 days after capex plan for office construction

-
ALSO READ
Adani Transmission to buy Kalpataru's transmission asset for Rs 1,286 cr
JMC Projects rallies over 13% after securing orders worth Rs 1,363 crore
TVS Srichakra surges 9% on capex programme worth Rs 1,000 crore
Wockhardt, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, GE Power, DHFL locked in upper circuit
Adani Transmission's profit before tax rises 50% in June quarter
-
Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission were under pressure for the second straight day on Thursday. The stock slipped 7 per cent to Rs 302 on the BSE in intra-day trade, thereby falling 15 per cent in two days after the company on Tuesday said its board approved capital expenditure (capex) for construction of corporate office of the company. The company is one of the largest specialized engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies in India engaged in power transmission and distribution.
“The board of directors of the company has approved capital expenditure of approximately Rs 207 crore towards the purchase of land and will further incur approximately Rs 170 crore towards construction, municipal charges, taxes and for other approvals for development and construction of corporate office of about 1,79,000 square feet of leasable area near its existing office at Santacruz, Mumbai,” Kalpataru Power Transmission said in a regulatory filing.
The total cost per square feet would be in the range of approximately Rs 21,000. The company is expecting to complete the construction within a period of 24-30 months.
The company said the plan is aimed at meeting the long-term space requirement of the company to accommodate its growth plans and to consolidate businesses of the company and its subsidiaries' at a single location. The construction of a corporate office will help the company to reduce rental costs, bring better efficiency and synergy of working together at a single location, it said.
The company had appointed independent international real estate consultants, valuation agencies, and legal advisors to assist in the identification and evaluation of various options.
Last month, Adani Transmission (ATL) had acquired Alipurduar Transmission from Kalpataru Power Transmission for an enterprise value of Rs 1,300 crore.
At 11:05 am, the stock of Kalpataru Power Transmission was down 6 per cent, as compared to a 0.48 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped over three-fold with a combined 740,000 equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU