Kalrock-Jalan consortium receives NCLT nod to fly Jet Airways; stock up 5%

-
ALSO READ
Kalrock-Jalan consortium confident of getting NCLT nod for Jet revival plan
Kalrock-Jalan consortium to invest Rs 1,375 crore in debt-laden Jet Airways
Revival hopes fuel 500% surge in Jet Airways stock since September 2020
NCLT to pass order on Kalrock-Jalan's plan for Jet Airways revival today
NCLT clears Kalrock-Jalan resolution plan for Jet Airways with riders
-
Shares of Jet Airways took a flight on Wednesday, hitting 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 104 apiece on the BSE, as the Kalrock-Jalan consortium recieves nod to operate the airline again. Shares of the defunct airline are up 15.6 per cent in 3 trading sessions as against a 1 per cent gain in the frontline S&P BSE Sensex.
On Tuesday, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) cleared the resolution plan submitted by the consortium, pavong way to re-start the airline that has been out of business since 2019. The consortium will now apply for the relevant government approvals before it can recommence operations.
According to a Business Standard report, the airline's new management will have to appoint key executives in engineering, flight safety, operations and security. It will also have to update all operations manuals and undergo a regulatory audit before securing permission to start operations.
"The consortium has shortlisted Sudhir Gaur, former head of Jet Airways operations and training, and a few other executives in senior operational roles. Gaur has been working with Nepal Airlines following the closure of Jet. With the passing of the resolution plan, the insolvency process of Jet has come to an end. Now, a monitoring committee, comprising representatives of banks, the consortium and resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia will oversee the functioning of the company for the next 90 days," the report said. READ ABOUT IT HERE
While the consortium will be responsible for negotiations with airports and suppliers, the committee will function as a quasi-board and look after all corporate actions and compliances, it added.
The new board of the airline will take over on the effective date which has been set at 90 days from the passing of Tuesday’s order. The consortium will also have to pay a performance bank guarantee of around Rs 100 crore and meet other conditions.
Other aviation stocks, InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet were trading either way of flat line. The former was up 0.08 per cent at 9:50 AM while the latter was down 0.7 per cent. The benchmark Sensex index, meanwhile, was up 0.13 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU