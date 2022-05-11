Kansai Nerolac slips 6%, hits 52-week low as Q4 PAT declines 81%

-
ALSO READ
Kansai Nerolac hits 52-week low, falls 17% in February on weak Q3 results
Despite strong Q3 hopes, upsides for Asian Paints' stock could be capped
Asian Paints Q4 results: Net profit flat at Rs 850.4 cr, revenue up 18.7%
Two price hikes in Dec qtr reverse Asian Paints' falling margin trajectory
Asian Paints profit down 18% in Q3 as higher input costs hurt margins
-
Shares of Kansai Nerolac hit a 52-week low of Rs 403, down 6 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the company reported a sharp fall in its net profit for the March quarter (Q4FY22). Its net profit declined a whopping 80.9 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 24.5 crore due to muted sales and higher raw material cost.
The company’s net revenue from operations grew 4.2 per cent YoY to 1,413 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) was down 60 per cent YoY to Rs 82.9 crore, while margin sharply contracted by 1,000 bps to 5.4 per cent from 15.37 per cent.
The management said the quarter witnessed impact in terms of demand for decorative business on account of the steep price increase taken towards the end of Q3FY22. In the automotive segment, passenger vehicles demand was good though it was impacted because of supply side constraints.
On raw material costs, the quarter continued to witness inflationary pressures along with volatility in crude and exchange rates on account of the tough geo-political situation globally.
Overall demand situation is expected to remain healthy, and company remains positive and well poised to do better. It is expected that price increases taken in FY21-22 will accrue in the coming year. The company will strive for more price increases in industrial, the management said.
On the outlook for the paint industry, the management said good growth in infrastructure, core sector as well as automobile and real estate is likely to have a positive effect on the overall demand for the industry in the long run.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU