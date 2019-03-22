Kansai Nerolac, SpiceJet and Finolex Cables may hog the limelight today

At 08:33 am, Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 7 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 11,585, indicating a subdued start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Kansai Nerolac: According to reports, CLSA has downgraded the stock to sell from underperform and lowered the target price to Rs 385 from Rs 450.

Finolex Cables: Jefferies has downgraded the stock to hold from buy with a target price of Rs 525, as per reports.

The subdued pace of ramp-up in this segment remains a risk for stock, the brokerage said.

Sun Pharma: The company's Baska facility has been issued one observation by USFDA. Mindtree: The company's board will meet again on March 26. No decision was taken on a proposed share buyback in March 20 meeting, the firm said.

SpiceJet: According to reports, the government has offered to take control of grounded aircraft. Greenlam Industries: The company will increase capacity through brownfield expansion

Jet Airways: Qatar Airways, contrary to what a media report said, has denied it is in discussion to invest in

Power Finance Corporation: CCEA has given final approval for the sale of entire government stake in REC to PFC. Carborundum Universal: As per NSE bulk deal data, Sundaram Mutual Fund bought 13,04,648 shares of the company at Rs 357.55 apiece on Wednesday.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel will likely offer parts of its European packaging activities in a bid to seek regulatory approval for a planned joint venture with Germany's Thyssenkrupp, as per a Reuters report.

Infosys: Firm signs 3-year tech partnership with Roland Garros

Adani Transmission: Firm approves buyback of NCDs worth Rs 1,000 crore

Hudco: The company set to raise Rs 3,500 crore debt from global investors.