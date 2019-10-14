JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Despite a few positives, analysts cautious on stocks of steel companies
Business Standard

Kerala-based CSB Bank gets Sebi's go-ahead to float initial public offering

The private sector lender, which filed draft papers with the markets regulator in August, received its observations on October 1, latest update with Sebi showed

Press Trust of India 

Catholic Syrian Bank, CSB, Fairfax, Prem Watsa, OPSB, SMEs

Kerala-based CSB Bank, formerly known as Catholic Syrian Bank, has received Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) go-ahead to float an initial public offering (IPO).

The private sector lender, which filed draft papers with the markets regulator in August, received its observations on October 1, latest update with Sebi showed.

The observations are very important to any company for launching public issues like IPO, follow-on public offer and rights issue.

Through the offer, CSB Bank is looking to raise fresh capital by issuing shares worth Rs 30 crore apart from an offer for sale of 1.98 crore shares by existing shareholders.
First Published: Mon, October 14 2019. 23:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU