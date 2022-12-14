JUST IN
Sula Vineyards IPO subscribed 59%, Landmark Cars bought 17%, and more
Abans Holdings offer subscribed 11% the first day of subscription
Tata Motors to partially sell stake in subsidiary Tata Tech via IPO
Highest number of IPO listings in 2022 recorded in November: Report
2022 in review: IPOs that doubled your money or made holes in your pocket
Three IPOs to hit primary market next week to raise Rs 1,858 crore
Sula Vineyards IPO: Rs 288 crore worth of shares for anchor investors
Sula Vineyards sets price band at Rs 340-357 per share for IPO
Wine maker Sula's IPO to open Dec 12, size Rs 900-1,000 crore, say sources
Uniparts India IPO receives 25.32 times subscription on last day of offer
You are here: Home » Markets Â» IPOS Â» News
NSE cautions against assured return scheme offered by an individual
Business Standard

KFin IPO to hit market on Dec 19, issue sized reduced to Rs 1,500 cr

Financial services platform provides solutions to asset managers and corporate issuers

Topics
IPO | financial services | asset management companies

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Mumbai 

IPO
The IPO is an offer for sale by General Atlantic Singapore Fund PTE and it will close on December 21.

KFin Technologies' downsized initial public offering (IPO) will hit the market on December 19. The company considered launching a Rs 2,400-crore IPO, but now has reduced the issue size to Rs 1,500 crore for market conditions.

The IPO is an offer for sale by General Atlantic Singapore Fund PTE and it will close on December 21.

The IPO is priced between Rs 347 to Rs 366 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 40 shares and in multiples of 40 thereafter. ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, IIFL Securities and Jefferies are the IPO’s managers.

KFin provides services and solutions to asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and abroad. The company provides investor solutions including for transaction origination, processing mutual funds and private retirement schemes in Malaysia, the Philippines and Hong Kong.

KFin--as of September 30, was India’s largest investor solutions provider to mutual funds, based on the number of asset management companies (AMC) as its clients. The company provides services to 24 out of 41 AMCs in India, as on September 30, 2022, representing 59 per cent of the market share based on the number of AMC clients. The company is also one of the three operating central record-keeping agencies (CRAs) for the National Pension System (NPS) as on September 30.

The company provides investor and issuer solutions, including mapping of mutual fund schemes of AMCs to distributors selected by the AMCs and related distributor management, GST compliance assistance, customer on-boarding with integrated KYC, unit allocation and redemption, reporting and compliance check.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IPO

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 18:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.