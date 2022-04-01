KFin Tech files for Rs 2,400-cr IPO, provides exit for General Atlantic

KFIN Technologies on Friday filed its (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Through the IPO, private equity major (GA) is looking to divest shares worth Rs 2,400 crore of the company. GA is the promoter of KFin Tech with nearly 75 per cent stake.

KFin Tech provides services and solutions to intermediaries operating in the capital market ecosystem such as mutual funds (MF), alternative investment funds and wealth management firms.

For (IPOs), Kfin Tech acts as a registrar and is responsible for processing applications and allotment of shares.

For the MF industry, it acts as a registrar and transfer agent (RTA), handling the responsibility of recording-keeping of all the transactions and KYC verification. KFin Tech provides services to 25 out of 42 domestic MFs. For the nine month ended December, KFin clocked revenues from operations of Rs 458 crore and a net profit of Rs 97.6 crore.