KKR India sells CG Power shares worth Rs 30 cr through open market ops

KKR India Financial Services sold 96,10,588 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 16.85 apiece on the NSE, as per the bulk deal data

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Together, shares valued at over Rs 30 crore of CG Power were offloaded on the two exchanges.

KKR India entities on Friday sold shares worth over Rs 30 crore of CG Power and Industrial Solutions through open market transactions.

KKR India Financial Services sold 96,10,588 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 16.85 apiece on the NSE, as per the bulk deal data.

It also offloaded 50,00,000 shares of CG Power at an average price of Rs 16.95 per share on the BSE. KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II sold 34,64,021 shares, according to bulk deal data of the BSE.

Together, shares valued at over Rs 30 crore of CG Power were offloaded on the two exchanges.

KKR India Financial Services and KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II are public shareholders of CG Power. They held 8.10 per cent and 1.91 per cent stakes, respectively, in the company at the end of June 2020.

On Friday, shares of CG Power rose nearly five per cent to close at Rs Rs 16.95 on the BSE. The scrip gained about five per cent to end the day at Rs 16.85 on the NSE.
First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 23:59 IST

