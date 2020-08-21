KKR India sells CG Power shares worth Rs 30 cr through open market ops

entities on Friday sold shares worth over Rs 30 crore of and Industrial Solutions through open market transactions.

Financial Services sold 96,10,588 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 16.85 apiece on the NSE, as per the bulk deal data.

It also offloaded 50,00,000 shares of at an average price of Rs 16.95 per share on the BSE. Debt Opportunities Fund II sold 34,64,021 shares, according to bulk deal data of the BSE.

Together, shares valued at over Rs 30 crore of were offloaded on the two exchanges.

KKR India Financial Services and KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II are public shareholders of CG Power. They held 8.10 per cent and 1.91 per cent stakes, respectively, in the company at the end of June 2020.

On Friday, shares of CG Power rose nearly five per cent to close at Rs Rs 16.95 on the BSE. The scrip gained about five per cent to end the day at Rs 16.85 on the NSE.