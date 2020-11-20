Kotak Securities launches plan with zero brokerage on intra-day trades

-
Kotak Securities (KSL) on Thursday announced the launch of its Trade Free Plan, with zero brokerage on intra-day trades and Rs 20 per order for all other Future & Options (F&O) trades.
This fixed brokerage plan is available for F&O across equity, commodity, and currency segments.
The Trade Free plan comes with other features such as refund of fees and brokerage within a month if the customer is not satisfied. Customers can also give stock instead of cash as margin for trading.
The offering will help Kotak Securities improve its market share in the F&O segment.
Kotak Securities, a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has been in the broking business for more than 25 years and has a net worth of about Rs 5,000 crore, the highest in the Indian broking industry.
