Kotak Securities launches plan with zero brokerage on intra-day trades

Kotak (KSL) on Thursday announced the launch of its Trade Free Plan, with zero brokerage on intra-day trades and Rs 20 per order for all other Future & Options (F&O) trades.

This fixed brokerage plan is available for F&O across equity, commodity, and currency segments.

The Trade Free plan comes with other features such as refund of fees and brokerage within a month if the customer is not satisfied. Customers can also give stock instead of cash as margin for trading.

The offering will help Kotak improve its market share in the F&O segment.

Kotak Securities, a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has been in the broking business for more than 25 years and has a net worth of about Rs 5,000 crore, the highest in the Indian broking industry.