KRBL plunges 20% as ED attaches properties in Embraer defence deal case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday attached assets worth Rs 15 crore of the company in connection with 2008 Embraer deal case.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Branded basmati sales to touch 2.9 mt

Shares of basmati rice exporter, KRBL hit a lower circuit limit of 20 per cent to Rs 252.80 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), also its 52-week low on Friday, on report that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday attached assets worth Rs 15 crore of the company in connection with 2008 Embraer deal case. KRBL is the manufacturer of India Gate Basmati Rice.

The BSE said it has sought clarification from KRBL and the reply is awaited.

The case pertains to payment of alleged commission by Embraer to clinch the $ 208 million deal with India, in which it is suspected that kickbacks were paid, the news agency PTI reported.

The attached assets include a land and rice mill located in Dhuri tehsil of Sangrur district in Punjab and it belongs to the rice company KRBL Ltd, the agency said in a statement, added report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

The trading volumes on the counter jumped an over five-fold with a combined 735,462 shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 11:51 IST

