L&T gains 5% as board mulls share buyback proposal

"The board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares at its meeting on Thursday, August 23, 2018" L&T said in a notice to stock exchanges on Saturday. The company is holding its annual general meeting on Thursday.
The primary objective of a share buyback programme is to arrest the fall in the value of a stock by reducing the supply of the stock, which essentially pushes up the share price through a better P/E multiple. The other objective is to improve earnings per share (since the same dividend amount is now distributed among fewer shares).
In past one year, L&T had underperformed the market by gaining 9.5% as compared to a 20% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Friday.
At 09:18 am; L&T was trading 4% higher at Rs 1,287 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.38% at 38,091 points. A combined 675,044 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
|LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD - RETURNS
|
PERIOD
|BSE
|NSE
|SENSEX
|NIFTY
|1 WEEK
|-1.94%
|-1.94%
|0.51%
|0.36%
|1 MONTH
|-3.71%
|-3.63%
|4.22%
|4.20%
|3 MONTH
|-9.09%
|-8.54%
|8.28%
|7.38%
|6 MONTH
|-6.60%
|-6.64%
|11.91%
|9.74%
|1 YEAR
|9.47%
|9.36%
|19.71%
|15.82%
|3 YEAR
|4.65%
|4.49%
|36.53%
|35.31%
|Returns till Friday, August 17, 2018.
