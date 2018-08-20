L&T gains 5% as board mulls share buyback proposal

Shares of (L&T) rallied 5% to Rs 1,305 on the BSE in opening trade after engineering conglomerate on Saturday said its board would consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on Thursday, August 23, 2018. If approved, this would be the first-ever buyback by

"The board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares at its meeting on Thursday, August 23, 2018" said in a notice to stock exchanges on Saturday. The company is holding its annual general meeting on Thursday.

The primary objective of a programme is to arrest the fall in the value of a stock by reducing the supply of the stock, which essentially pushes up the share price through a better P/E multiple. The other objective is to improve earnings per share (since the same dividend amount is now distributed among fewer shares).

In past one year, had underperformed the market by gaining 9.5% as compared to a 20% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Friday.

At 09:18 am; L&T was trading 4% higher at Rs 1,287 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.38% at 38,091 points. A combined 675,044 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.