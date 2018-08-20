JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Nifty hits 10,500 for 1st time ever; Infy down 3% on CFO exit
Business Standard

L&T gains 5% as board mulls share buyback proposal

The stock rallied 5% to Rs 1,305 on the BSE in opening trade after L&T on Saturday said its board would consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

A sign of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is placed on a road divider in Mumbai
A sign of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is placed on a road divider in Mumbai

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rallied 5% to Rs 1,305 on the BSE in opening trade after engineering conglomerate on Saturday said its board would consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on Thursday, August 23, 2018. If approved, this would be the first-ever buyback by L&T.

"The board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares at its meeting on Thursday, August 23, 2018" L&T said in a notice to stock exchanges on Saturday. The company is holding its annual general meeting on Thursday.

The primary objective of a share buyback programme is to arrest the fall in the value of a stock by reducing the supply of the stock, which essentially pushes up the share price through a better P/E multiple. The other objective is to improve earnings per share (since the same dividend amount is now distributed among fewer shares).

In past one year, L&T had underperformed the market by gaining 9.5% as compared to a 20% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Friday.

At 09:18 am; L&T was trading 4% higher at Rs 1,287 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.38% at 38,091 points. A combined 675,044 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.

LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD - RETURNS
PERIOD
 BSE NSE SENSEX NIFTY
1 WEEK -1.94% -1.94% 0.51% 0.36%
1 MONTH -3.71% -3.63% 4.22% 4.20%
3 MONTH -9.09% -8.54% 8.28% 7.38%
6 MONTH -6.60% -6.64% 11.91% 9.74%
1 YEAR 9.47% 9.36% 19.71% 15.82%
3 YEAR 4.65% 4.49% 36.53% 35.31%
Returns till Friday, August 17, 2018.

First Published: Mon, August 20 2018. 09:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements