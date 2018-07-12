L&T gains on order win worth Rs 23.88 billion

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has moved higher by 1.3% at Rs 1,292 on the BSE after the company said its water & effluent treatment business won orders valued Rs 23.88 billion.

The orders have been secured from the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for the execution of Satna, Kundatiya and Mohanpura multi village rural water supply schemes on turnkey basis. The projects are funded by the New Development Bank, L&T said in a press release.

Another EPC order has been received from the Tirunelveli Municipal Corporation for providing Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS) to additional areas of Tirunelveli Corporation - Phase II.

The scope of work includes laying 225 Km of sewer pipelines, construction of RCC manholes, pumping stations, lifting stations and providing sewer connections to 55,000 households, it added.