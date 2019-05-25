Labour reforms, PSB mergers: Brokerages prepare a wish list for new govt

Brokerages are pinning hopes that the re-elected Narendra Modi government will be able to push through challenging reform measures such as privatisation, easing of land acquisition and labour laws. Most say the rare second consecutive decisive mandate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) means investors can expect a stable pro-reform government for the next five years.

Most brokerages, except a few including Morgan Stanley, have maintained their Sensex and Nifty targets as they believe there is little room for further re-rating in the backdrop of weak earnings. A look at what top ...