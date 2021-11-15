Labware maker Tarsons Products IPO subscribed 1.1x on Day-1

-
The retail portion of the issue was already subscribed over two times. Tarsons Products’ IPO consists of Rs 150 crore of fresh fund raise and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 874 crore. The company on Friday allotted shares worth Rs 306 crore to 32 anchor investors at Rs 662 per share.
Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund , Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund and Aditya Birla MF are some of the funds who applied in the anchor category. The price band for Tarsons’ IPO is Rs 635-662 per share. At the top-end, the company will have a market cap of Rs 3,522 crore.
