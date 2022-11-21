Lack of broader market participation casts shadow on month-long rally

The underperformance seen in the broader has cast doubt on the sustainability of rally seen in the over the past one month. From October lows, the benchmark Nifty and the rallied over 8 per cent, with the latter even managing to register fresh all-time highs. In comparison, the broader market 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained a maximum 2 per cent during this period. After the latest correction, the one-month return for the Nifty stands at 3.3 per cent, for the 100 at less than a per cent and for the Nifty Smallcap 100 index -0.2 per cent.