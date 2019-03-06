Lakshmi Vilas Bank soars 18% on fund raising plan

Shares of moved higher by 18 per cent to Rs 84.05 apiece on the ahead of the board meeting on Friday to consider fundraising plans.

The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined 7.98 million equity shares changed hands on the and till 12:29 pm. The S&P was up 0.48 per cent or 174 points at 36,610 levels.

With today’s rally, the stock of rallied 53 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 54.80 on February 25, 2019, in the intra-day trade on the BSE.

The private sector lender proposes to raise funds through issue of equity shares on preferential basis and/or private placement basis.

“A meeting of the board of directors of the bank would be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, to consider and approve the raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares of the bank on preferential basis and issuance of unsecured, subordinated, fully paid up, non-convertible, non-cumulative, BASEL Ill compliant, perpetual debt instruments in the nature of debentures for inclusion in Additional Tier I capital of the bank on private placement basis, to certain investors,” said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, after market hours.

In October 2018, Lakshmi Vilas Bank said that it has received a number of expressions of interest, to participate in the bank’s capital raising programme, from high-quality investors.

The stock has been more than halved from its 52-week high level of Rs 122 hit on June 21, 2018, due to poor earnings.