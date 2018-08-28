Large-player domination not restricted to us, say mutual fund houses

Markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had expressed concern last week over few mutual fund (MF) houses dominating the Rs 23-trillion domestic asset management industry. In their attempt to play it down, industry players have claimed that concentration of assets among a few fund houses is not a cause for undue worry. “The concentration of assets is not confined to the MF business alone,” said Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak MF.

In the automotive space, he said Maruti and Hyundai together have 60 per cent market share in India. Similarly, in ...