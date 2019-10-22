Largecap MFs failed to beat benchmarks in the past one year: Report

More than 75 per cent of the equity mutual fund (MF) schemes in the large-cap segment have failed to beat their benchmark index in the past one year, shows a study done by S&P Indices Versus Active (SPIVA) India. The so-called Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) have fared even worse with 81 per cent of them managing to deliver returns that were below their benchmark returns.

Interestingly, more than 80 per cent of the actively-managed schemes in the mid- and small-cap category have managed to deliver better returns than the S&P 400 MidSmallCap Index. For a one-year period ending June 2019, the S&P 400 MidSmallCap Index (total return) has declined 7 per cent, while the S&P BSE 100 index (total return) has gone up by 10 per cent.

Historically, India is known to be a market where active funds manage to do better than their benchmarks. However, in recent years most fund managers have found it challenging to deliver an alpha over the benchmarks.

SPIVA scorecard shows bulk of the equity large-cap schemes have underperformed the BSE100 index over a 1-year, 3-year, 5-year and 10-year timeframe. However, the return scorecard for a lot of active schemes gets better over a 5-year and 10-year period, data shows.

The index versus active debate “has been a contentious subject for decades, and there are few strong believers on both sides, with the vast majority of market participants falling somewhere in between,” SPIVA says in its mid-year 2019 scorecard.

The SPIVA India Scorecard provides a semiannual update on the performance of actively-managed schemes vis-à-vis their S&P indices in the respective categories. SPIVA calls itself the “de facto scorekeeper of the ongoing active versus passive debate.”