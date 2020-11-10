Larsen & Toubro shares advance 6%, hit over seven-month high

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro gains 3% on hopes of contract win for bullet train project
Larsen & Toubro trades higher for fourth straight day; stock surges 7%
Larsen & Toubro emerges as lowest bidder for second bullet train contract
Larsen & Toubro hits over three-month low; stock declines 13% in one month
L&T is seeing gradual but regular improvement in biz prospects: Analysts
-
In the past four trading days, the stock has risen 9 per cent after L&T said the ordering activity in Infra relatively strong despite pandemic concerns, power generation and hydrocarbon muted. The company saw sequential improvement in ordering momentum in infrastructure segment in September quarter (Q2FY21); encouraging prospect pipeline. The execution picks up in Q2 on the back of higher work force availability and supply chain normalization, it said.
L&T has emerged the lowest bidder for the C6 package of the National High-Speed Rail Corporation’s (NHSRCL) bullet train project, at Rs 7,289 crore. This is the second contract for the company in the mega project. Last month, the company won one of the largest infrastructure tenders the country for design and construction of civil works for 47 per cent of the total alignment of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.
Despite near-term challenges, analysts at HDFC Securities reiterate 'BUY' on L&T, given its strong order book (Rs 2.99 trillion, 3x FY20 core EPC revenue), healthy balance sheet and robust services business.
Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher believes near-term macro risks (mainly private capex) may appear challenging, but current valuations are adequately pricing-in such risks and believe that L&T is well-placed to emerge stronger given its financial, technical and managerial capability to sustain and gain market share. The company continues to focus on its strategic plan of asset monetization and improving return ratios, the brokerage firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU