Latent View dream run continues, zooms 43% in two days after bumper debut

-
ALSO READ
Latent View sees bumper debut, lists at 169% premium against issue price
Latent View jump 2.5x on debut, ends at Rs 489 versus offer price of Rs 197
Software firm Latent View Analytics jumps 2.5 times in stellar listing
Sensex ends up 198 pts, Nifty reclaims 17,500; Paytm zooms 10%
Latent View Analytics tops charts with 339 times subscription
-
Latent View Analytics dream run on stock market continues with the scrip frozen at the 20 per cent upper circuit for the second straight day, at Rs 702.35 on the BSE on Thursday after strong market debut on the bourses on Tuesday. In past two trading days, the stock has zoomed 43 per cent after its bumper listing.
The shares data analytics firm listed at Rs 530 per share, a 169 per cent premium against the issue price of Rs 197 per share. With past two days rally, the stock has zoomed 257 per cent from its issue price.
The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined 23.7 million equity shares representing 12 per cent of total equity of Latent View changing hands on the BSE and NSE. There were pending buy orders for 300,000 shares on both the exchanges, data showed. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.73 per cent at 58,768 at 02:22 pm.
Latent View is among the leading pure-play data analytics services companies in the country. The company functions in areas such as consulting services, data engineering, business analytics and digital solutions.
The company serves clients across countries in the United States, Europe, and Asia through its subsidiaries in the United States, Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, and Singapore, and its sales offices in San Jose, London, and Singapore.
As per the latest shareholding pattern filed by Latent View shows that mutual funds held 4.8 per cent stake in the company, while foreign portfolio investors, and financial institutions and banks held 3.31 per cent and 1.31 per cent holding, respectively. Individual shareholders have 10.84 per cent stake, of which 6.19 per cent stake are with Gopinath Koteeswaran, data showed.
The company saw a bumper response from the investors where the IPO got subscribed 326 times. The issue was priced at 37x at the upper price band of Rs 197. It is the first of its kind to get listed in the Indian stock market with no apple to apple peers. So it has a first-mover advantage which is backed by strong management and fundamentals with increasing margins.
There is a risk of revenue concentration and the revenue growth has been muted in the last three years. However, the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15-20 per cent in the next 3 years which will aid the company's revenue, said Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo post listing of Latent View.
“The strong part of the company is that it will be one of its kind listed company, experienced management, and quality corporate governance practices. It has a strong client base from fortune 500 but there is concentration risk because 55 per cent of its revenue comes from the top 5 clients. Revenue growth has been muted for this company however it has a strong margin with more than 20 per cent ROE. The overall outlook is bullish but the valuations look expensive after a strong listing,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart, post listing on the company.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU