'Leveraged trades can become a worrying factor for the markets'

As the SEBI's new peak margin requirement norms kick in on September 01 where 100 per cent upfront margin payment would be required for initiating even intraday positions, DEVEN CHOKSEY, managing director at KR Choksey Investment Managers, tells Nikita Vashisht in an interview that while Sebi may have achieved the purpose of tightening the screws on trading activity, the cost of trading may go up. Edited excerpts: Do you see the new margin rule impact trading in any way? I do not think the new rule is not understood by the traders.

They very well understand the implications. As ...