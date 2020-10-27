Libya reopens last of its major oil fields in another blow to OPEC+

-
ALSO READ
OPEC+ panel discusses weaker oil demand outlook, Libya supply rise: Report
Libya govt gets ready to pump more oil as it reopens biggest field
US election outcome, Libyan crude return can change oil market dynamics
60 years of OPEC: Is the cartel's power over the oil market broken?
OPEC, Russia seen easing oil production cuts from August: Report
-
Libya is set to restart the last of its major oil fields following a ceasefire in its civil war, a milestone for the Opec member that’s been largely offline since January.
Oil dropped after the state energy firm lifted force majeure on exports from El Feel on Monday. The move will bolster the Tripoli-based National Oil’s attempt to boost Libyan production to 1 million barrels each day within a month.
The return of Libyan barrels is hindering Opec+ as it tries to prop up crude prices amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases and with many major economies imposing lockdowns again. The oil producers’ alliance was set to ease supply cuts by almost 2 million barrels a day in January, but may be forced into a delay.
Crude production from Libya’s western deposit of El Feel, or Elephant in Arabic, will reach normal rates of around 70,000 barrels daily within a few days, the NOC said. Force majeure is a clause in contracts allowing deliveries to be suspended. Monday marks “the end of closures at all Libyan oil fields and ports,” the NOC said.
Libya’s output has risen rapidly over the past six weeks after Khalifa Haftar, a commander in the long-running war, ended a blockade of most energy facilities started in January. His representatives agreed a permanent truce with the United Nations-recognized government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj on Friday. The two sides are set to meet in Tunisia next month to appoint a unity government.
While Libya has been in chaos since a 2011 revolt that overthrew former dictator Muammar al-Qaddafi, its oil industry has proved resilient. A rise in production from mid-2016 proved more sustainable than many traders expected, with the country’s output averaging around 1 million barrels a day in both 2018 and 2019.
The speed of the latest recovery has again taken markets by surprise and put pressure on oil prices, which have been hammered since the virus spread around the world. Brent crude dropped 1.8 per cent to $41.06 per barrel as of 10:45 a.m. in London, deepening its fall this year to 38 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU