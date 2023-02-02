JUST IN
LIC, HDFC Life, SBI Life: Budget 2023 proposals dismantle bullish trends

Technically, prior to this announcement, the price structure of SBI Life Insurance Company and Max Financial Services were highlighting a bullish sentiment and were on the verge of the next up move

Topics
SBI Life | Max Financial | Insurance stocks

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

The insurance regulator is currently looking into the proposal, an official said
Tax levied on premium proceeds of over 5 lakhs in the Budget 2023

The announcement of taxing insurance proceeds of over Rs 5 lakh premium in the Budget 2023, sent Insurance stocks on a downward spiral on Wednesday. In the previous budget, exemptions were curbed in unit-linked insurance policies where proceeds exceeded Rs 2.5 lakhs.

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 11:47 IST

