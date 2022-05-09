LIC share sale is an 'Atmanirbhar issue': DIPAM secy Tuhin Kanta Pandey

-
ALSO READ
Centre receives multiple bids for PDIL privatisation: Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Govt has settled Rs 61,000 cr debt, liabilities of Air India: DIPAM Secy
Govt aims to privatise 5-6 PSUs in FY22, LIC IPO expected by Q4: DIPAM Secy
Market wrap: Sensex falls for a second day; Nifty ends below 17,900
DIPAM Secretary on the disinvestment road map
-
The initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is an Atmanirbhar issue, and has been predominantly lifted by domestic investors, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), said.
“This can be perceived as an Atmanirbhar issue...this issue can be an example of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Given the size of the issue, (that) India has been able to pull it off shows that the capability of our capital markets and domestic investors has increased substantially,” Pandey said.
The issue is an example that capital markets can be run without having to completely rely on foreign investors, he said. “But domestic investors are welcome too. Some foreign investors have participated, but predominantly this issue has been domestically lifted,” Pandey said. Subscription by FIIs is lower than what was expected for such an issue, he said, adding that foreign investors’ participation in the anchor book is low too.
“The government’s intention of having a wide ownership of LIC’s shares has been met, people have opened demat accounts in tier 2 and tier 3 cities ahead of the IPO,” Pandey told Business Standard. “This is an issue of lakhs of Indians,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU