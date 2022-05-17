LIC shares drop 8% below issue price on debut, end at Rs 873 apiece

of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) ended 8 per cent below their issue price during their stock market debut on Tuesday. The stock closed at Rs 873 versus the initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 949 per share. At the closing price, is valued at Rs 5,53,722 crore (Rs 5.54 trillion), making it the fifth largest company in India by market capitalisation, after Infosys (Rs 6.39 trillion) and ahead of ICICI Bank (Rs 5.28 trillion).



The insurance behemoth’s hit an intra-day low of Rs 860 and a high of Rs 920, not coming closer to the issue price but providing small investors an opportunity to exit with nominal gains. Retail investors, who bid for worth Rs 10,839 crore in the IPO, were allotted shares at Rs 905. Meanwhile, LIC’s policyholders, who bid for shares worth Rs 10,669 crore, were allotted shares at Rs 889 per share.

Nearly Rs 4,600 crore shares got traded on the first day, indicating that the bulk of retail investors who applied in the IPO continued to remain invested. The IPO had attracted a record 7.3 million applications. After factoring in rejections, 6.13 million applicants got an allotment, most for any IPO in the domestic market and some officials claimed this is also the highest for any IPO globally.

However, most of them would be left with sour taste as the listing belied expectations of millions of investors, many of whom came from centres, which are traditionally not big into stock market investing.

“LIC’s listing is an important landmark. Nobody can predict the . We have been saying that the shares should be held not for a particular day but for longer. There is some protection to the retail investors as they get shares at a discounted rate,” said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam).

Since announced its IPO pricing late last month, the have gone on a tailspin dropping as much as 8 per cent amid fears of a global recession.

“ were very jittery and we were not expecting a big listing. But shares will pick up as we go along. A lot of investors, particularly, the policyholders, who missed out in the IPO, will look to buy shares from the secondary market,” said MR Kumar, Chairman, .

“Despite the macro environment characterised by heightened volatility, tepid global growth, inflationary concerns, the stupendous response received by the LIC IPO is a huge testament to the incredible inherent strength of LIC’s business and an affirmation of the India growth story,” added Kaku Nakhate, President & Country Head, Bank of America India.

LIC’s Rs 20,557-crore IPO, India’s largest-ever, managed to garner just 2.95 times subscription. Institutional investors subscribed to shares worth less than Rs 9,400 crore in the IPO, with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) submitting bids worth less than Rs 1,800 crore.

Experts said the shares fell in the secondary market as institutional demand in the IPO was muted and as a result there wasn’t enough follow up buying by them. A lot of small investors tend to flip their shares on listing day which adds to the downward pressure, they said.

To align itself with the market conditions, the government had decided to lower its dilution from the proposed 5 per cent to just 3.5 per cent. The centre also drastically cut LIC’s valuation from earlier estimates of Rs 12 trillion to just Rs 6 trillion. At the last close, LIC’s market value was Rs 5.54 trillion—only slightly above its embedded value of Rs 5.4 trillion as on September 2021.