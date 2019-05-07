Lighthouse closes capital raise for Fund III at Rs 1,750 crore

Lighthouse Funds, a private equity firm focused on growth investments in India’s consumer sector, announced the close of its final fund raise for Fund III at $250 million, or Rs 1,750 crore.

Of the amount, $20 million came from co-invest capital from World Bank’s IFC and a family office from the Middle East, Lighthouse officials said. Lighthouse has made four investments from Fund III, which include footwear-maker Aqualite Industries; Duroflex, a mattress brand in south India; beauty retailer Nykaa; Tynor Orthotics, a manufacturer and exporter of orthopaedic and fracture ...