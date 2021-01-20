Limited upside in markets; Nifty to be at 15,000 by Dec: BofA Securities

-
ALSO READ
Stock market outlook: Bull run to continue in 2021; Nifty may hit 15,000
Budget sops, Covid-19 tax surcharge: Market expectations from 2021
Sensex can hit 51,000 levels in six months, technical charts suggest
There is no harm in booking some profit so long as market rally continues
Economic recovery, fewer NPAs to drive banks' re-rating in 2021: Analysts
-
After the strong rally since April, there is a limited upside in the Indian equities and the markets will end 2021 with a low single digit gain, an American brokerage said on Wednesday.
BofA Securities said it is "not as bullish" and gave a target of 15,000 points for the 50-share benchmark Nifty by the end of the newly started year.
Markets have rallied by 80 per cent since April after a heavy 40 per cent correction following the announcement of the Covid-19-related restrictions. Many analysts, including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, have raised concerns over the over-heating in the markets.
The benchmark Nifty was trading 0.6 per cent up at 14,607 points at 1259 hrs on Wednesday.
"We are giving a target of 15,000 on the Nifty, which means there is a limited upside now. We are still bullish, but not as bullish," its India equity strategist Amish Shah told reporters.
He mentioned the strong rally witnessed by the markets in the immediate past for its more conservative view on the markets. The brokerage is overweight on sectors including financials, metals and steel, and industrial, he said, adding that information technology, energy, consumer discretionary and auto are the sectors on which it is underweight.
Within the financial sector, Shah said the brokerage feels the banks are adequately provided for the possible asset quality reverses and called the prediction of a jump in the dud assets by RBI in its biannual Financial Stability Report as conservative.
He said the valuations of banking and financial companies are also lower from the historical highs which make it an attractive bet, and added that there is also a chance of higher credit growth fueling earnings for select lenders which will make it an attractive bet.
On the metals and steel and industrials sectors, the call is driven more from a likely surge in capital expenditure from the government, real estate and infrastructure sectors which we should be seeing, he said.
The upcoming budget will have an expansionist bias in the fiscal policy while the inventory levels will dip in the realty sector, leading to a surge in new projects, he said.
Shah, however, said that a full private sector capital expenditure cycle recovery is still two years away and it will be select sectors which will be seeing a growth in investments in 2021.
The target on the benchmarks also assumes a net addition of USD 10 billion to the foreign portfolio flows into the country, over and above the USD 22 billion in 2020, he said.
The foreign flows will continue on the back of stimulus measures and easy monetary policies in the developed world, he said, adding that Joe Biden will continue with such measures in the US on taking charge.
Shah also said that the government will continue on its reforms agenda in the new year as well and specifically pointed out power sector where there can be greater private sector play in distribution.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU